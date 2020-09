The Audi Q5 is the best selling model in the USA and you see them everywhere.



But it seems like they have waited FOREVER to re-do the popular SUV.



They've refreshed it but honestly, it's become pretty boring.



So when we saw this 2021 SKODA ENYAQ from the VW Group we couldn't help but think that this interior will be pretty damn close to what we'll see in upcoming Q4's and Q5's.







Do you agree with us and if so is it what you're hoping for?