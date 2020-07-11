SPIED! JWW Edition Aston Martin DBX. Better Have A LOT Of GREEN If YOU Want One!

Aston Martin Launch A Production Run Of JWW Edition DBX! Together with Q by Aston Martin, we have created a production run of truly special DBX, Aston Martin's first SUV - with a spec that is timeless and practical but with the exclusivity and style I associate with special edition Aston Martins.



Using a modification of Slipstream Green, a paint technology originally created for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. Lennox Green Metallic is a unique blend of 8 pigments creating a highly metallic finish developed to accentuate the lines and sculpture of the DBX.







An exclusive badge, hewn from an ingot of solid copper, stamped under 350 tonnes of pressure, fired to 800ºc and finally each example hand polished to unveil a timeless, raw patina. The result is a truly exclusive emblem unlike anything Aston Martin has made before.



This is the first DBX to be offered with Alcantara, a unique feature that is not available on standard order cars. As a brand synonymous with racing and performance, a priority for Q and MrJWW was to offer Alcantara as an exclusive feature.



For the complete details on DBX x JWW head to: AstonMartinByJWW.com







Read Article