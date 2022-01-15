SPIED! KANYE Shows Us His MUSCLE! AND, His New CAT!

Agent001 submitted on 1/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:43:13 PM

Views : 484 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox put on a steamy display as they took part in a sexy photo shoot promoting the rapper's upcoming album Donda 2 in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com.

The chemistry was off the charts as Kanye, 44, tenderly held his new flame, 31, while posing on a dimly-lit street in Los Angeles on Friday.  

Not only will West be releasing Donda 2, but he will also be releasing a movie to accompany the album starring his girlfriend Julia





Full article and lots of photos at the link....


Read Article


SPIED! KANYE Shows Us His MUSCLE! AND, His New CAT!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)