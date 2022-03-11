SPIED: Kia EV Pickup Truck Prototype Caught In The Wild

On March 3rd, 2022, during the Kia CEO Investor Day, the South Korean automaker said that it plans to launch “at least two BEVs per year” in order to build a lineup of 14 battery-electric vehicles by 2027. Compared to the previous version of the BEV plan, the company added three all-electric vehicles to the mix, as in two trucks and an entry-level model.



The pickup trucks are of utmost importance for this story, with Kia confirming “a dedicated electric pickup truck and a strategic model for emerging markets.” The question is, what could this camouflaged prototype be? The front end is directly inspired by the Mohave, a body-on-frame utility vehicle that comes exclusively with a turbo diesel V6.



