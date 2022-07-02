SPIED Latest Cybertruck Prototype Caught From The Air At Fremont Plant

There is no where to hide anymore these days. Security fences are no match for a blackops drone as it cruises over the Tesla Fremont plant. What did it see? The latest Cybertruck protoype of course.



BREAKING: Better shots of the Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Fremont today! Some interesting stuff going on. pic.twitter.com/fN1VZcL3X4 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 7, 2022



