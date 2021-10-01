SPIED! Like A LUNAR ROCK Falling From The SKY, We Catch Real-Life Shots Of The Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO In This COOL New Shade!

We were out today doing our normal job of SPYING when we came across this all new (a first for Toyota) 2021 Toyota Sequoia is this unique LUNAR ROCK color.



With a striking new debut, TRD Pro models are carrying on the color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features the lineup offers. First unveiled in 2014, the TRD Pro lineup was born from Toyota’s rich racing and off-road heritage. All TRD Pro vehicles offer unique styling, as well as highly capable, tried and tested performance off-road equipment, specifically tailored for when the pavement runs out.





























