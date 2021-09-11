SPIED! Lincoln Zephyr CAUGHT In New Photos! Or Should We Say, NICE FUSION?!

The Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Concept, which was revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show back in April, may not be destined for the U.S., but it does preview the luxury brand’s future styling direction and will influence the appearance of Lincoln’s first-ever EV. Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the production Lincoln Zephyr will look very much like the concept, which was later confirmed when spies captured a Zephyr prototype out in the wild. Now, we’re getting our very first look at the Zephyr’s exterior, completely uncovered, via some photos published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology







