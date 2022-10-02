SPIED: Lucid Air Mysteriously Appears At Ford’s Dearborn Facility

We may be contradicting Betteridge’s law of headlines, which states that any headline ending in a question mark can be answered with 'no,' because we don't really see another reason why a Lucid Air was seen at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan facility posing next to a Mustang Mach-E. It’s probably not for benchmarking the Mach-E against it, but perhaps Ford will compare some other future electric offerings to it. These photos were sent to us by our spies without any context, so we had to try to explain what they show. It could just be a Lucid owner who knew someone at Ford brought their own personal Air just for Ford guys to take a look around the vehicle, but there's probably more to it than that.



