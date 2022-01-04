SPIED! MACH-E KILLER?! The CORVETTE NOMAD EV. Our FAVORITE April Fool's Car Hoax. Or IS It? YOU Judge!

One of out all time great buddies in the car biz is up to it AGAIN.



Here's to Jack Baruth and his scoop on the Corvette Nomad EV. The FAKE Mustang Mach-E KILLER!



Three years ago, John Stoll (rhymes with “troll” in this case) suggested in these pages that General Motors needed an SUV in the Corvette lineup. Fourteen months ago, insiders at GM told Bloomberg that such a vehicle was on the way. Now, courtesy of spy shooter Gideon Félix, we have images of just such a vehicle testing at the fabled Nürburgring.



Armed with these images and other internal documents given to Hagerty by a member of our Hagerty Drivers Club who works at General Motors, we asked for and received a short interview with Corvette Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter and General Motors President Mark Reuss. A transcription of the interview is below, along with information on the engine that will power what is going to be called the “Nomad”. (Surprise: they won’t all be EVs!)



Full SPOOF at the link...







