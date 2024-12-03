SPIED! MAMA MIA! Did You Know THIS IS What The 996 Porsche 911 COULD Have Looked Like?

Agent001 submitted on 3/12/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:55:23 PM
Views : 396 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Can't wait to read the comments in this!MAMA MIA!What could have been.A story by Auto Motor und Sport has reminded me of the time I visited Porsche's then head of design, Harm Laagay, in the mid-90s. Rumours were doing the rounds that Bertone had been called in to do the 996-series 911. Porsche was right to go with Harm's. pic.twitter.com/VT5UpH2yuF— Greg Kable (@GregKable) March 12, 2024
What could have been.A story by Auto Motor und Sport has reminded me of the time I visited Porsche's then head of design, Harm Laagay, in the mid-90s. Rumours were doing the rounds that Bertone had been called in to do the 996-series 911. Porsche was right to go with Harm's. pic.twitter.com/VT5UpH2yuF— Greg Kable (@GregKable) March 12, 2024
What could have been.A story by Auto Motor und Sport has reminded me of the time I visited Porsche's then head of design, Harm Laagay, in the mid-90s. Rumours were doing the rounds that Bertone had been called in to do the 996-series 911. Porsche was right to go with Harm's. pic.twitter.com/VT5UpH2yuF
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news