SPIED! MORE Rendered Speculation! Designers Honing Their Next-Gen BMW X7 Ideas

Agent001 submitted on 8/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:00:10 PM

Views : 148 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here is a rendering of the upcoming X7 LCI. What do you think about this new design? Do you like the split headlights more on this one or the 7 series?

Is this look TRULY Germany's FINEST?





SPIED! MORE Rendered Speculation! Designers Honing Their Next-Gen BMW X7 Ideas

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)