SPIED! MORE VIDEO Squeaks Out Of Tesla Before October 7th Announcement.

The post features a cryptic video teaser: a black screen gradually illuminated by rows of beaming spotlights arranged in a V-shaped pattern, suggesting the outline of a vehicle's front end or headlights coming to life. With no accompanying text, the ambiguity fuels speculation, amassing over 8,000 likes and nearly 1,000 replies in mere hours.



Community reactions vary wildly, expressing eager anticipation with "Can't wait!" Others speculate on the reveal: a new affordable Model, even hopes for a "cybervan" to seat his large family. Comparisons to the Tesla Roadster's design emerge, with noting differences in headlight lines, leaning toward an affordable Model Y variant. And some insist it's the Roadster, citing the hype level.



This teaser aligns with Tesla's strategy of building buzz ahead of product unveils, potentially hinting at expansions in their lineup amid growing competition in the affordable EV segment. As Tesla pushes AI and robotics, this could tie into autonomous features. Fans await clarity, possibly at an upcoming event.









pic.twitter.com/WscJ610E7n — Tesla (@Tesla) October 6, 2025



