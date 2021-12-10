SPIED: Mercedes EQE Compact EV Crossover Caught Testing In The Wild

2021 has been an eventful year for Mercedes as far as EVs. We've seen the EQA and EQB compact crossovers join the range, along with the EQS flagship and its sportier AMG counterpart. Not only that, but the three-pointed star also previewed a Maybach EQS SUV with a posh concept car at IAA Munich where it unveiled the EQE sedan. The latter will spawn an SUV next year, and in the meantime, our spies have caught it on camera for the first time. Captured in a remote area in Germany, the EQE SUV already has the full production body and final taillights, suggesting its official premiere could take place in the first months of 2022.



