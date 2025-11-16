SPIED! Mercedes MONOBLOCKS On This? And They Actually LOOK GOOD On It?

Under the sodium haze of a CVS lot, a GOLD ’90s luxury barge squats low, its velour ghosts and chrome grilles glowing like a forgotten time capsule. But those wheels—sleek, forged Mercedes-Benz Monoblocks, the Stuttgart icons from W124 lore—slice through the suburban gloom with surgical aggression. The stance is wide, the fitment flush; Detroit softness meets Euro precision in a heresy that shouldn’t work.



Yet it does.



The minimalist alloys sharpen the boxy silhouette, transforming a boardroom relic into a stanced sleeper. This Buick Park Avenue Ultra, once a whisper of comfort, now roars refined rebellion. Spotted November 16, 2025—proof cross-brand blasphemy can be beautiful.



Okay this changed everything pic.twitter.com/AYNcywp2vt — ????? (@6loodyfuckface) November 16, 2025



