SPIED! New Tesla Color Only For Europe. Should They Offer It Here?

Tesla has recently released a new color for its Model Y electric SUV, exclusively for the European market. The color, called Midnight Cherry Red, is a stunning shade that features a deep, rich red hue that appears almost black in certain lighting conditions. The company has utilized 13 layers of paint to create this effect, which adds depth and dimension to the color. The result is a strikingly beautiful finish that is sure to turn heads on the road.



This new color for the Tesla Model Y has been highly anticipated by many car enthusiasts, and the latest video showcasing the color has been received with much enthusiasm. The video demonstrates the way in which the color interacts with light and shadow, highlighting its unique qualities and overall beauty.



Check out this video and tell us if you think they should offer it here?









Take a good look at this beautiful video of the new @tesla Model Y Midnight Cherry Red. This is the best video so far!

You can definitely see the effect of the 13 layers of paint when it plays with shadow and light. This is exactly what Tesla aimed for when creating this… pic.twitter.com/OjktFRdrM8 — Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) May 6, 2023



