SPIED! Next Generation Jeep Wrangler INTERIOR?

Rumors are flying about the next generation Jeep Wrangler since the Bronco has upped anty.



The hottest tidbit could be this...



The most important feature of the all-new Wrangler is introducing an innovative aluminum body, which will save up to 200 pounds compared to its predecessor. Jeep expects fuel economy to improve by about 10 per cent compared to the previous generation thanks to this new aluminum body and other weight-saving measures.



But here is one we will add.



This is NOT a photo of the actual next generation interior but it IS what we believe what the center stack will evolve into for the next Wrangler. A baby RAM-style nav layout.







We think it looks good and you can actually get this done to your current JL at a company called Phoenix Industries.



Tell us what you think and what you wish for MOST in the next Wranglers...





