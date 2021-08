When the new GranTurismo is unveiled by the end of 2021 – followed by the new GranCabrio convertible in 2022 – it will become the first all-new front-engine, two-door Maserati in nearly one and a half decades, as the previous-generation car it replaces broke cover over 14 years ago, in early 2007 (double the life cycle of a typical modern car).



In addition to a selection of potent petrol engines, the two-door siblings will be available with all-electric power, starting in 2022.









