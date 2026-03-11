SPIED! PRICING LEAK! Rivian Finally Confirms $45k R2: Arriving Same Day as Flying Cars and Honest Politicians

Oh, Rivian, you electric dream weavers, you promised us the R2 like it was the second coming of affordable EVs—$45,000 starting price, zipping into driveways by 2026, saving the planet one mid-size SUV at a time. Remember that? Yeah, mark your calendars, folks, because it's arriving on the 12th of Never, right after Elon Musk admits Twitter was a bad idea and Ford stops making trucks that guzzle gas like it's free beer at a tailgate.



Let's talk about that "accidental" Ars Technica leak, shall we? Poor Ars, they hit publish a day early, spilling the beans on R2 pricing like a kid knocking over the family punch bowl at Thanksgiving. And what do we get? Not the budget-friendly hero we were hyped for, but a Performance Launch Edition strutting in at $57,990—plus a cheeky $1,495 delivery fee, because why not tack on the cost of a used scooter? That's dual-motor, 656 horsepower of "affordable" fun, with 330 miles of range if you drive like your grandma on a Sunday cruise. Oh, and towing up to 4,400 pounds? Adorable, like promising a pony but delivering a Shetland with attitude.



But wait, there's more! The "Premium" trim? Slated for mid-2027 at $53,990. Standard? Late 2027, $48,490. And that mythical $45,000 entry-level with the smaller battery? Pushed to 2028, probably when pigs fly electric. Rivian quietly scrubbed the $45k promise from their website faster than you can say "bait-and-switch." CEO RJ Scaringe must be sweating under that flannel—dude, you built hype on a midsize platform "bursting with personality," but all we're bursting with is laughter at the delays. Remember the R1T and R1S? Solid rigs, but pricey enough to make Tesla owners feel thrifty. Now R2's following suit, teasing mass-market appeal while delivering wallet-whacking reality.



Investors are suing over price hikes post-IPO, production's a rollercoaster, and profitability's a distant mirage. Rivian, you're like that friend who swears they'll pay you back "next week"—adorable, but we're not holding our breath. Meanwhile, the stock $RIVN dips like it's doing the limbo. Congrats on the leak-fueled buzz, but next time, maybe lock down your specs before the internet memes you into oblivion. Here's to the R2: may it arrive before we all switch to hoverboards.













