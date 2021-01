Spied. The upcoming Porsche Cayman GT4RS.



Only a month after unveiling the GT4, boxer engine development manager, Markus Baumann, acknowledged the possibility of an even more track-focused “RS” variant. That was back in July 2019. We’re only a few days into 2021 and the ultimate Cayman still hasn’t been revealed, but we know it’s coming soon based on it being SPIED without camouflage.



