SPIED! Porsche Macan EV Seen For The FIRST TIME Out And About!

Porsche released the first photos of the upcoming Macan EV in camo'd prototype form, and despite the heavy cladding and coverings on the front and rear ends, it looks great. It will be the first car built on Porsche's dedicated PPE electric car platform, and it will have "significantly more" range than the Taycan sedan. The Macan EV will go on sale in 2023, and it will be sold alongside an updated version of the current gas-powered Macan. What do you think of the Macan EV so far?



Should it have looked TOTALLY different or are they on the right track?







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roadshow (@roadshowautos)



