SPIED! Porsche's Most Artistic 911 Yet? Coppa Florio Perfection?

Porsche's Sonderwunsch program exemplifies bespoke automotive craftsmanship through a one-off 992 S/T, meticulously hand-painted in the rare Coppa Florio hue—a shimmering blue inspired by historic 1970s G-Model and 993 GT2 examples. Owner André envisioned this as potentially the final pure combustion-engined 911, featuring a seamless exterior with a large Pegasus logo (evoking Mobiloil racing heritage), contrasting guards red and albert blue stripes, painted wheel edges, and integrated details like Coppa Florio rings in the headlights—all applied by hand without stickers, demanding hundreds of hours due to material challenges and precise blending under clear coat. The interior blends Heritage Design elements with custom cognac leather accents. This irreproducible masterpiece underscores Porsche's commitment to realizing individual dreams, blending historical reverence with unparalleled artistry.































