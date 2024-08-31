SPIED! RAREST Porsche 911 Dakar On The Planet RIGHT NOW?

The Porsche 911 Dakar, already a rarity with its off-road capabilities and homage to the 1984 Paris-Dakar winning 911, has been spotted in an even more unique guise. This version sports a striking red, white, and blue wrap, emblazoned with "Go Trump 2024," making it a bold political statement on wheels. This particular 911 Dakar not only stands out for its adventurous spirit, with features like increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and a special lift system, but also for its audacious aesthetic choice that merges automotive excellence with political expression. While the base vehicle celebrates Porsche's rally heritage, this wrap transforms it into what could be considered the rarest 911 on the planet at this moment, especially given its niche appeal and the polarizing nature of its message.



You certainly won't see many done like this? And does ANY owner of their 911 Dakar love Kamala enough to do the same to theirs?

















Discuss.....



Special thanks to Agent 00K for the shot today





