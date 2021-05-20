SPIED! REAL Image Of The Upcoming BMW i4 LEAKS Before June 1st Debut.

Agent001 submitted on 5/20/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:08 PM
Views : 112 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
LEAKED: This Is The BMW i4 M50: It looks fantastic and keeps in line with BMW iconic performance styling and those that love BMW will definitely be intrigued: But Tesla fans will skip it.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
