SPIED! ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH? 2022 Audi S3 CAUGHT In Colorado! Does This Audi STILL Move You?

Caught today in Colorado...



"Audi has bumped the power by 18, to 306 HP with standard Quattro AWD, it should go from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. Outside, it’s adopted the same updated look you’ll find on Audi’s newer products with available matrix-design full LED lighting. The inside also gets upgraded with a standard 10.1” touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and the optional 12.3” virtual cockpit display. Pricing begins at $33,900 for the A3, while the S3 is about $10,000 more, but you get an extra 105 HP and a 2-second faster 0-60 sprint."









