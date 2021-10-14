SPIED! ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH? 2022 Audi S3 CAUGHT In Colorado! Does This Audi STILL Move You?

Agent001 submitted on 10/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:01:38 PM

Views : 342 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Caught today in Colorado...

"Audi has bumped the power by 18, to 306 HP with standard Quattro AWD, it should go from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. Outside, it’s adopted the same updated look you’ll find on Audi’s newer products with available matrix-design full LED lighting. The inside also gets upgraded with a standard 10.1” touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and the optional 12.3” virtual cockpit display. Pricing begins at $33,900 for the A3, while the S3 is about $10,000 more, but you get an extra 105 HP and a 2-second faster 0-60 sprint."







SPIED! ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH? 2022 Audi S3 CAUGHT In Colorado! Does This Audi STILL Move You?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)