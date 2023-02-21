SPIED! Ridiculous $28k Dealer Premium On This Vehicle Not Even Worth $1k OVER MSRP! You Won't Believe The Model!

Car dealerships are known for their tactics to add additional costs to the purchase of a vehicle. One such tactic is the market adjustment or "pack," which is essentially an arbitrary price increase on a vehicle due to high demand or limited availability. This practice is not only unethical but also silly, as it does not reflect the true value of the vehicle.



A recent example of this is the $28k market adjustment on the Bronco Sport, a smaller version of the popular Ford Bronco. This premium is not for the full-sized Bronco, which has been highly anticipated and is expected to be in high demand, but for a smaller SUV with less buzz around it. It's ridiculous to add such a high premium on a vehicle that doesn't have the same level of excitement surrounding it.



In fact, it's important to remember that market adjustments are not based on any objective criteria, and they are simply an attempt to exploit consumer demand. Dealerships may argue that market adjustments are necessary due to limited supply, but in reality, it's just a way to make a quick buck.



Car buyers should be aware of these tactics and not let themselves be taken advantage of. Instead, they should do their research, negotiate with the dealership, and consider purchasing a different vehicle if the dealership is not willing to be reasonable with their pricing. In the end, consumers should not have to pay an exorbitant amount for a vehicle simply because a dealer thinks they can get away with it.



We wouldn't believe it if we didn't see this with our own eyes.

















On WHAT PLANET is a Bronco SPORT worth this much over MSRP?





