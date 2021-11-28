SPIED! SANTA NOT A The Macy's Parade But In A TESLA?!

I think this is the first time ever in a car you can modify the theme for the Christmas holidays!



Way to go Tesla!



And we hope all of you are having a great weekend and are set to make the holidays bright!





Safety is #1 priority and fun #2 in a Tesla, thank you for the Holiday love @elonmusk @Tesla ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/6tF4In2dL1 — Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 28, 2021



