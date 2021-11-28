SPIED! SANTA NOT A The Macy's Parade But In A TESLA?!

Agent001 submitted on 11/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:48 PM
I think this is the first time ever in a car you can modify the theme for the Christmas holidays!Way to go Tesla!And we hope all of you are having a great weekend and are set to make the holidays bright!Safety is #1 priority and fun #2 in a Tesla, thank you for the Holiday love @elonmusk @Tesla ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/6tF4In2dL1— Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 28, 2021
