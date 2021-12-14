SPIED! SLEEK OR FREAK? FIRST Interior Images Of The New Genesis Flagship G90.

Genesis worldwide released the first interior images of the new G90 flagship sedan, and it looks spectacular. The G90's cabin is available in a four-seat configuration with a fixed center console, and every G90 has a screen in the rear armrest. There's materials like wood trim made from recycled newspaper, and features include a foot massager and power-closing doors. Genesis also announced full specs for the new G90, which is solely powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine.

What's your call Spies?

Are Lexus, MB, BMW, Porsche and Audi SWEATING?










