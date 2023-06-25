SPIED! STUD OR DUD? Are These The BEST Photos Of The Latest Tesla CyberTruck INTERIOR?

Check out these photos that have emerged from today in LA, showcasing what appears to be the latest iteration of the highly anticipated Tesla CyberTruck. While its unconventional design has garnered mixed opinions, these images offer a closer look at its angular and futuristic exterior. With its imposing presence and rugged aesthetic, the CyberTruck aims to disrupt the traditional pickup truck market.



Whether you consider it a stud or a dud, there's no denying the CyberTruck's ability to turn heads and challenge conventional norms. Tesla enthusiasts and skeptics alike eagerly await further details on this groundbreaking electric vehicle.



Is it a STUD or a DUD?














