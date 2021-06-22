SPIED! STUD Or DUD? New Audi RS3 Photos LEAK! Jetta PLUS?

Agent001 submitted on 6/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:57:46 PM

Views : 454 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

SOMEONE has been VERY naughty! Official photos of the new Audi RS3 leak and now the surprise is SPOILED!

Are you down with the new design or is it just a Jetta PLUS to you?

Discuss...





SPIED! STUD Or DUD? New Audi RS3 Photos LEAK! Jetta PLUS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)