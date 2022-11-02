SPIED! Should Tesla Make This ONE Design Change To ALL Their Models Now?

Agent001 submitted on 2/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:50 PM
One of the few things I dislike on all Tesla's is their LOGO.Looks amateurish to me.Looks like a T-shirt on a hanger.So i was pleasantly surprised to see this out and about today.I think it looks MUCH better with the lettering than the logo.Do you agree and should they switch to the lettered back asap on all their models?Discuss....
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
