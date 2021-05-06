SPIED! Spy Photos AND Video! 2022 KIA EV6 CAUGHT On The Streets For The First Time!

Agent001 submitted on 6/5/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:35 PM

Views : 1,946 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

Agent K catches the 2022 KIA EV6 on the streets testing for the first time! Let us know your thoughts on what KIA hopes is a Tesla killer.






Full 2022 KIA EV6 Photo Gallery







































































