SPIED! THREE FLAVORS Of 2024 F-150. Standard, Tremor, Raptor.

From F150 Nation:

Looks like 2024 test mules out on Loveland Pass in Co. Closest one looks like a Tremor, then standard F150, then a Raptor. Tail lights look a bit wild.

Hat tip to the SPYING Matt Fisher.









