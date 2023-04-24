SPIED! THREE FLAVORS Of 2024 F-150. Standard, Tremor, Raptor.

Agent001 submitted on 4/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:57:21 PM
Views : 426 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
From F150 Nation:Looks like 2024 test mules out on Loveland Pass in Co. Closest one looks like a Tremor, then standard F150, then a Raptor. Tail lights look a bit wild. Hat tip to the SPYING Matt Fisher.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news