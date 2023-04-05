SPIED! Tesla's Model S Plaid Hits RIDICULOUS Speeds With New Track Package

Tesla is set to release a new Model S Plaid track package that will allow the vehicle to reach its originally promised top speed. When the Model S Plaid was first introduced, it was marketed as having a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h), but the vehicle's initial release saw a top speed of 163 mph (262 km/h). Tesla later released a "Track Mode," which increased the top speed to 175 mph (282 km/h), but the brakes were still a limiting factor. Tesla offered to upgrade the brakes with a $20,000 carbon ceramic kit, but they have yet to install them on the Model S Plaid. However, a recent tease from a Tesla test driver suggests that the automaker will soon officially unlock the top speed with the ceramic brake upgrade.









Model S Plaid track pack coming soon pic.twitter.com/a2YtxnVu22 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 4, 2023



