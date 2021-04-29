SPIED! The GOOD And BAD News About The Upcoming BMW M2 G87.

As is always the case, you have to take the good with the bad, and even though the next-gen 2 Series Coupe is just about ready to hatch, the M2 is still in the incubator. How long do we have to wait? Let’s just say there’s going to be a generational gap.



Be that as it may, the truth is that BMW is going to make you wait at least two years. The next-gen BMW M2, codenamed G87, is scheduled to enter production by December 2022, and with production of the current model ending in Summer 2021, that means that M2 production is idled for 1.5 years, with the next-gen M2 likely hitting the streets sometime in early 2023.



