SPIED! The Most UTTERLY Ridiculous And MOOVING McDonald's Drive Though Sighting.

"I found out this morning that there was actually three calves in the back seat of that car. Yeah, two of them were laying down and one of them, the one that you saw, was standing up," Jessica said.



Jessica learned the cows were just bought at an auction, but still doesn't know why they were in the car. She said she'll pay more attention to the back seats of cars from now on.



"Maybe we'll see other, y'know goats or pigs," Jessica said. "Might become trending to take your livestock in vehicle rides."