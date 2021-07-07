SPIED! Trump's FULL Report On Foreign Car Threat To USA RELEASED!

THE EFFECT OF IMPORTS OF AUTOMOBILES AND AUTOMOBILE PARTS ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED UNDER SECTION 232 OF THE TRADE EXPANSION ACT OF 1962, AS AMENDED



On the basis of the facts considered in this investigation, the Secretary finds that the impact of excessive imports on the domestic automobile and automobile parts industry and the serious effects resulting from the consequent displacement of production in the United States is causing a “weakening of our internal economy [that] may impair the national security” as set forth in section 232.4 In making this determination, the Secretary examined the increase in volume of subject imports and their effects on domestic prices, domestic production, and research and development (“R&D”) relevant to technological advancements for defense capabilities. As required by section 232(d), the Secretary also considered the impact of foreign competition on the economic welfare of the automobile and automobile parts industry in the United States. He also considered other relevant factors bearing on the state of the industry.



