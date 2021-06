The term 'legend' isn't a title that can be thrown around lightly. But today's collection of cars is well-deserving of that very title. Today, Liam explores the incredible Ford Heritage Collection at the Heritage centre in the birthplace of Ford UK, Essex. The Ford Heritage Centre is known for its massive collection of over 100 unique, iconic and incredibly rare blue oval cars. In this video, we'll be exploring a selection of those cars, with some very famous cars along the way.