SPIED! WATCH-FIRST Tesla Drive With HW4 FSD BETA. MARK OUR WORDS. ALL OF Elon's Competition Will Come BEGGING To License It!

We assure you it's only a matter of time before they all come begging Elon to license it and FSD becomes the WINDOWS/MACOS of the car business. FIRST DRIVE WITH HW4 FSD BETA#tesla #HW4 #FSD @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk @DirtyTesLa pic.twitter.com/iiouukUnz4— Evan Stewart (@evanpstewart16) August 29, 2023
