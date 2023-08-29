SPIED! WATCH-FIRST Tesla Drive With HW4 FSD BETA. MARK OUR WORDS. ALL OF Elon's Competition Will Come BEGGING To License It!

We assure you it's only a matter of time before they all come begging Elon to license it and FSD becomes the WINDOWS/MACOS of the car business.







FIRST DRIVE WITH HW4 FSD BETA#tesla #HW4 #FSD @SawyerMerritt @elonmusk @DirtyTesLa pic.twitter.com/iiouukUnz4 — Evan Stewart (@evanpstewart16) August 29, 2023



