SPIED! WATCH: Quirky Chinese Car Sh_t We're LOVING! But WHAT IS IT?

We have NO idea what this IS and WHY it is. But we just can't seem to get enough of this QUIRKY Chinese car sh_t!Do YOU have ANY guesses WTF this is or what it's for?Last few minutes with the #NIO ES7 until @JayinShanghai takes her for the day. This is a really accomplished car and they're clearly built and engineered by people who understand what a premium experience is. I'm impressed. Will be fascinating to directly compare to the X5 next. pic.twitter.com/CBdFqRzET7— Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) January 6, 2023
