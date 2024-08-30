SPIED! WHAT'S POPPIN? RAPPER JA RULE Puts A TUXEDO On His CYBERTRUCK?

Ja Rule, the rapper known for his hits and now for his taste in futuristic vehicles, has reportedly jumped on the Cybertruck bandwagon, but with a twist that could only be described as "Ja Rule-esque." While details directly from the man himself are as elusive as a quiet night in a club he promotes, the streets (and by streets, I mean X posts) are talking. Imagine a Cybertruck, but not just any stainless steel beast—this one's rumored to be wrapped in a design so bold, it makes the standard Cybertruck look like a child's toy. Think loud, think audacious, think... well, think Ja Rule. However, specifics on the customization are murkier than a club's dance floor at 3 AM. If Ja Rule's past ventures into music festivals are anything to go by, expect his Cybertruck to be anything but subtle, possibly featuring holographic projections or at least a sound system that could rival a small concert. But remember, in the world of celebrity vehicles, seeing isn't always believing until you're stuck behind it in traffic.







Rapper Ja Rules’s Custom Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Hqyov43Zut — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) August 30, 2024



