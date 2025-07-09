SPIED! What The Face Of The Mercedes GLC EV Will Look Like In Five Years.

Agent001 submitted on 9/7/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:12:37 PM
Views : 490 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Funniest post we've seen today...Mercedes in 5 years' time when they realise BMW ditched the big grille in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Yy3SHR1iyM— Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) September 7, 2025
Mercedes in 5 years' time when they realise BMW ditched the big grille in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Yy3SHR1iyM— Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) September 7, 2025
Mercedes in 5 years' time when they realise BMW ditched the big grille in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Yy3SHR1iyM
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news