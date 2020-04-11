SPIED! While All Americans WAIT For The Outcome Of The Election Let's Lower The Tension By Showing You The 2022 Ford Expedition Interior!

Ford Authority is showing this 2022 Ford Expedition prototype that sports a huge new infotainment screen that dominates the dashboard. The new screen appears to be lifted directly from the Ford Mustang Mach-E, vastly upgrading the infotainment display over the current Expedition. In the Mach-E, the screen measures in at 15.5 inches.



Do you like that they are bringing the Mach-E interior to the expedition or does the floating in air style screen turn you off?



Let us know and if you feel like it, tell us who you think will prevail and win the Presidency?



Also, more shots at the link.







Read Article