SPIED! Who Wants To DARE To Guess What This WHATCHAMACALIT Is Caught Driving The Highway?

Agent001 submitted on 5/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:09 PM
Views : 420 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Someone one spied this CONTRAPTION driving the highway. Anyone out there actually know what this is? Or have the aliens landed and we just don't know it?Looks like a Pennsylvania plate to us as well....What the… pic.twitter.com/bEbhcpRM1U— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) May 21, 2021
What the… pic.twitter.com/bEbhcpRM1U— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) May 21, 2021
What the… pic.twitter.com/bEbhcpRM1U
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news