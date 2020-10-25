SPIED! YOU MAKE THE CALL! Did This SLEUTH Catch The NEXT BMW 7-Series In Testing OR The Upcoming i7?

Agent001 submitted on 10/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:55 PM

0 user comments | Views : 98 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

SPIED: This BMW was caught testing and the jury is out on whether it's the next 7-Series or the i7?

What do YOU say it is?

YOU make the CALL!

instagram.com/p/CGwyNK2Hygd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">


SPIED! YOU MAKE THE CALL! Did This SLEUTH Catch The NEXT BMW 7-Series In Testing OR The Upcoming i7?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]