SPIES Catch Meghan And Prince Harry Driving A Range Rover, STRUGGLING THROUGH Their 'Almost Un-Survivable' Royal Life After Oprah Interview In Santa Barbara

The couple were seen looking very somber while driving around Santa Barbara with the Duchess' mother Doria on Sunday afternoon - hours before two teaser clips from their no-holds-barred primetime interview were shared, sending tremors through the palace by laying bare just a few of the sensitive, and potentially-uncomfortable topics discussed by the Sussexes.



In exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com, Prince Harry, 36, is seen behind the wheel of the couple's Range Rover while driving his 39-year-old wife and 64-year-old mother-in-law near their $14.5 million home in Montecito.



The STRUGGLE is REAL Spies.



It also appears that Poor Prince Harry isn't 'Apple CarPlay' savvy with the visible cell phone cradle stuck to the window.



More details and photos at the link...





Read Article