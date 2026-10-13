SPIES LOCATE Former Ambassador Kimberly's G-SPOT! And It's Parked in Athens.

In the ancient city of Athens, where gods once chased mortals and philosophers debated the nature of desire, modern diplomacy has discovered its own elusive erogenous zone: the G-SPOT. Or, more precisely, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s long-sought Mercedes G-Wagon payment.



According to the kind of breathless reporting that makes tabloids blush and State Department lawyers reach for the Maalox, the former ambassador has been holed up inside the official residence, curtains drawn, phone pressed to her ear, whispering the immortal line of the newly unemployed: “I have no one that I can trust over here.” Sources paint a picture of a woman so paranoid she’s probably checking the olive oil for microphones and the feta for loyalty oaths. Outside, the embassy sits mostly dark, a couple of headlights on, two guards looking like they’d rather be anywhere else—preferably a country without ambassadors soliciting car loans from the local oligarchy.



The G-Wagon itself is the real star. Mid-2025, while clearing a mountain of AmEx bills and preparing for Senate confirmation, Guilfoyle is said to have approached wealthy Greek businessmen with a modest request: roughly $250,000 to keep the luxury box on wheels from becoming someone else’s problem. She didn’t get it. The vehicle never appeared on her financial disclosures (a boat loan did, which is either very on-brand or very confusing), but the ask itself has become the diplomatic equivalent of leaving the lights on and the keys in the ignition. Insiders claim she never received the funds, which is either a rare moment of Greek restraint or proof that even shipping magnates have limits when the pitch is “help me with my truck so I can represent America.”



From there the fall accelerated. Greek officials stopped taking meetings. She was barred from a key sit-down between Marco Rubio and the prime minister. Her local ally got uninvited from the state dinner. In one particularly cinematic moment, she is said to have delivered a last-ditch bear hug to Rubio that translated, in the universal language of the desperate, to “save me please.” Vance’s team, asked about her claims of an impending vice-presidential visit, offered the diplomatic equivalent of “new phone, who dis?”



None of this is subtle. The story reads less like a foreign-service cautionary tale and more like someone who treated the ambassador’s residence as a high-end Airbnb with better security and worse judgment. Demands for free dinners and Champagne, staff turnover that left institutional memory in the shredder, and a general air of “this is fine” while the compound lights dimmed one by one.



Guilfoyle has called the allegations false and vowed to defend her name. Her team and the State Department have been characteristically quiet. One U.S. official summed up the mood with brutal efficiency: “Nobody in the US wants her back.”



Somewhere in Athens the G-Wagon sits, unpaid for, unlisted, and apparently still the most interesting thing about her tenure. Call it the G-SPOT. We didn’t invent the nickname. We just found the coordinates.



