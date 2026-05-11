SPIES PULL A NOSTRADAMUS. We've Told You MANY Times NEVER To Trust A NON-TESLA EV. GM Just Showed 67k Reasons WHY.

General Motors has issued a safety recall covering 67,380 electric vehicles after a software defect in the brake system control module was linked to a temporary loss of braking under specific low-speed conditions.?



The recall (NHTSA campaign 26V717) affects 2023–2027 Cadillac Lyriq, 2025–2026 Cadillac Celestiq, 2026–2027 Cadillac Vistiq, and 2024–2027 Chevrolet Blazer EV models. It is limited to performance all-wheel-drive versions; on the Blazer EV, only the SS and Police Pursuit Vehicle trims are included. Two-wheel-drive Lyriqs are not affected.?



The defect involves the brake system control module’s slip-calculation software. When brakes are lightly applied at low speeds during a sharp turn and the vehicle encounters a bump or depression—such as the end of a driveway—a momentary release and reapplication of the brakes can cause the software to misinterpret wheel movement. This may result in a temporary loss of braking. Normal brake function returns on the next press of the pedal. GM estimates the defect is present in 100% of the recalled vehicles.?



GM has received 24 field reports potentially related to the issue, including 20 minor accidents and two with allegations of minor injuries. The problem first came to the company’s attention in April 2026 through its internal safety program after a 2024 Lyriq struck a garage at low speed. An investigation followed, and GM decided on the recall in late October. Some earlier Lyriq models had been subject to a related 2024 brake-software recall, but the prior update did not fully resolve the condition under these specific circumstances.?



The remedy is a free software update to the brake system control module. Vehicles capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates can receive the fix wirelessly if owners have accepted the applicable terms and conditions; otherwise, the update can be installed at a GM dealer at no cost. GM says it has already begun deploying the update and has corrected the software in production for certain newer model years. Owner notification letters are expected to begin going out on December 14, 2026. No “do not drive” advisory was issued.









You’ll see Tesla all over the news for a voluntary OTA update over something minor, but GM just recalled 67k EVs because a software glitch can temporarily kill the brakes at low speeds. Make it make sense. https://t.co/IvSdnhZaT9 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) November 5, 2026



