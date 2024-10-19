SPY BEFORE YOU BUY! Want BMW M3 Competition Performance For $40+K LESS? Oh, And Its Face DOESN'T SUCK.

Agent001 submitted on 10/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:13:17 PM
Views : 478 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
It's hard to argue with an extra $40k more leftover in your wallet.NEWS: In Car and Driver tests, the new Model 3 Performance, which starts at $47,490 (including Fed EV credit), has nearly identical test results to an all-wheel-drive BMW M3 Competition, which now starts at around $86k.Compared with its predecessor, the new Tesla Model 3… pic.twitter.com/zLTpbHoxIK— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 19, 2024
NEWS: In Car and Driver tests, the new Model 3 Performance, which starts at $47,490 (including Fed EV credit), has nearly identical test results to an all-wheel-drive BMW M3 Competition, which now starts at around $86k.Compared with its predecessor, the new Tesla Model 3… pic.twitter.com/zLTpbHoxIK— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 19, 2024
NEWS: In Car and Driver tests, the new Model 3 Performance, which starts at $47,490 (including Fed EV credit), has nearly identical test results to an all-wheel-drive BMW M3 Competition, which now starts at around $86k.Compared with its predecessor, the new Tesla Model 3… pic.twitter.com/zLTpbHoxIK
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news