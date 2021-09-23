SPY PHOTO! BMW i4 Pre-Production Unit Surfaces In Canada. Bet The Leaker Will Get GRILLED!

Agent001

Category: Spy Shots

THAT GRILL.

I know this subject has been BEATEN TO DEATH but OMG I'm not sure we will EVER get used to it.

Will you?

Here is a pre-production unit SPIED in Canada.



Will you consider buying one or recommending to friends?



