I spy with my little eye...the Corvette E-Ray electric testing in the 'D'.



Is there even a market for one or is it just a gimmick?



I mean hell, you can go buy a slightly used BMW i8 for 1/3 of the original price unless you were dumb enough to pay a huge sum over sticker like many did.



And what's with that exhaust pipe? [SPIED] C8 Corvette E-Ray Prototype Makes the Sunday Shopping Scene in Brighton, Michigan https://t.co/QlcvSzzUHQ #Corvette #C8 pic.twitter.com/aiFHYw8yDo — CorvetteBlogger (@CorvetteBlogger) February 14, 2021